North Dakota State faces CSU Bakersfield, looks for 8th straight victory

CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (6-7, 0-2 Big West) at North Dakota State Bison (10-4)

Fargo, North Dakota; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bison -9.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota State seeks to prolong its seven-game win streak with a victory against CSU Bakersfield.

The Bison have gone 5-1 at home. North Dakota State averages 79.8 points and has outscored opponents by 8.9 points per game.

The Roadrunners have gone 1-5 away from home. CSU Bakersfield ranks sixth in the Big West scoring 28.6 points per game in the paint led by Corey Stephenson averaging 7.0.

North Dakota State averages 12.4 made 3-pointers per game, 5.5 more made shots than the 6.9 per game CSU Bakersfield allows. CSU Bakersfield has shot at a 45.6% rate from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points greater than the 43.8% shooting opponents of North Dakota State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jacksen Moni is averaging 17.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Bison.

Jemel Jones is averaging 15.1 points for the Roadrunners.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 8-2, averaging 78.4 points, 34.1 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 3.1 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points per game.

Roadrunners: 4-6, averaging 69.4 points, 32.3 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

