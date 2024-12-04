North Dakota State earns 77-73 win against Weber State

OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Jacksen Moni had 22 points in North Dakota State’s 77-73 win against Weber State on Wednesday…

OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Jacksen Moni had 22 points in North Dakota State’s 77-73 win against Weber State on Wednesday night.

Moni shot 8 for 12, including 4 for 5 from beyond the arc for the Bison (6-4). Jacari White added 20 points while going 5 of 11 from the floor, including 3 for 8 from 3-point range, and 7 for 10 from the line and also had nine rebounds. Tajavis Miller went 4 of 9 from the field (3 for 6 from 3-point range) to finish with 13 points.

The Wildcats (4-5) were led by Viljami Vartiainen, who recorded 18 points. Alex Tew added 12 points for Weber State. Blaise Threatt had 10 points and six assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

