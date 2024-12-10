North Dakota State Bison face the Butler Bulldogs, seek 5th straight win

North Dakota State Bison (7-4) at Butler Bulldogs (7-2) Indianapolis; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -14.5; over/under…

North Dakota State Bison (7-4) at Butler Bulldogs (7-2)

Indianapolis; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -14.5; over/under is 143

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota State is looking to extend its four-game win streak with a victory against Butler.

The Bulldogs have gone 5-1 at home. Butler scores 73.8 points while outscoring opponents by 8.2 points per game.

The Bison are 2-3 in road games. North Dakota State averages 77.9 points while outscoring opponents by 5.1 points per game.

Butler scores 73.8 points per game, 1.0 more point than the 72.8 North Dakota State allows. North Dakota State averages 11.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 6.0 more made shots on average than the 5.9 per game Butler allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Patrick McCaffery is shooting 49.1% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 13.2 points.

Noah Feddersen is averaging 8.5 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Bison.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

