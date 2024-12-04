North Dakota Fighting Hawks take on the Weber State Wildcats on 5-game slide

Weber State Wildcats (2-4) at North Dakota Fighting Hawks (2-5) Grand Forks, North Dakota; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Weber State Wildcats (2-4) at North Dakota Fighting Hawks (2-5)

Grand Forks, North Dakota; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota enters the matchup against Weber State after losing five straight games.

The Fighting Hawks are 2-2 on their home court. North Dakota gives up 66.9 points to opponents and has been outscored by 3.0 points per game.

The Wildcats have gone 1-3 away from home. Weber State ranks eighth in the Big Sky with 9.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Antoniette Emma-Nnopu averaging 3.3.

North Dakota makes 40.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.0 percentage points higher than Weber State has allowed to its opponents (38.9%). Weber State has shot at a 39.9% clip from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points above the 39.3% shooting opponents of North Dakota have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kiera Pemberton is scoring 15.1 points per game and averaging 6.6 rebounds for the Fighting Hawks.

Taylor Smith is scoring 11.7 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Wildcats.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

