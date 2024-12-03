North Dakota Fighting Hawks face the Weber State Wildcats on 5-game losing streak

Weber State Wildcats (2-4) at North Dakota Fighting Hawks (2-5) Grand Forks, North Dakota; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Weber State Wildcats (2-4) at North Dakota Fighting Hawks (2-5)

Grand Forks, North Dakota; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota will try to stop its five-game skid when the Fighting Hawks take on Weber State.

The Fighting Hawks are 2-2 in home games. North Dakota is 2-2 against opponents over .500.

The Wildcats are 1-3 on the road. Weber State has a 0-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

North Dakota makes 40.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.0 percentage points higher than Weber State has allowed to its opponents (38.9%). Weber State has shot at a 39.9% rate from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points above the 39.3% shooting opponents of North Dakota have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kiera Pemberton is shooting 56.5% and averaging 15.1 points for the Fighting Hawks.

Taylor Smith is averaging 11.7 points for the Wildcats.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

