North Carolina Tar Heels and the No. 18 UCLA Bruins play in New York City, New York

UCLA Bruins (10-1, 2-0 Big Ten) vs. North Carolina Tar Heels (6-5, 1-0 ACC)

New York; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bruins -1.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: North Carolina takes on No. 18 UCLA at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York.

The Tar Heels have a 5-5 record against non-conference oppponents. North Carolina averages 86.5 points and has outscored opponents by 6.8 points per game.

The Bruins are 8-1 in non-conference play. UCLA averages 78.8 points while outscoring opponents by 22.0 points per game.

North Carolina averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game, 1.4 more made shots than the 6.1 per game UCLA gives up. UCLA has shot at a 48.1% clip from the field this season, 5.8 percentage points greater than the 42.3% shooting opponents of North Carolina have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: RJ Davis is scoring 18.6 points per game with 4.4 rebounds and 4.0 assists for the Tar Heels.

Tyler Bilodeau is scoring 14.1 points per game with 5.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Bruins.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tar Heels: 5-5, averaging 86.2 points, 35.8 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.1 points per game.

Bruins: 9-1, averaging 78.2 points, 30.7 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 9.6 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

