North Carolina hosts Campbell following Jackson’s 24-point outing

Campbell Fighting Camels (5-7) at North Carolina Tar Heels (7-5, 1-0 ACC)

Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Carolina takes on Campbell after Ian Jackson scored 24 points in North Carolina’s 76-74 victory over the UCLA Bruins.

The Tar Heels have gone 4-1 at home. North Carolina scores 85.7 points while outscoring opponents by 6.4 points per game.

The Fighting Camels have gone 3-4 away from home. Campbell scores 70.3 points while outscoring opponents by 3.6 points per game.

North Carolina scores 85.7 points, 19.0 more per game than the 66.7 Campbell gives up. Campbell has shot at a 42.8% clip from the field this season, the same as opponents of North Carolina have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: RJ Davis is shooting 37.4% and averaging 18.5 points for the Tar Heels.

Jasin Sinani is averaging 12.4 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Fighting Camels.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tar Heels: 6-4, averaging 84.9 points, 34.9 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.3 points per game.

Fighting Camels: 4-6, averaging 69.2 points, 28.5 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

