North Carolina faces La Salle in non-conference showdown

La Salle Explorers (6-4, 0-1 A-10) at North Carolina Tar Heels (5-4, 1-0 ACC)

Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tar Heels -20.5; over/under is 164

BOTTOM LINE: RJ Davis and North Carolina host Corey McKeithan and La Salle in non-conference play.

The Tar Heels have gone 3-1 at home. North Carolina has a 2-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Explorers are 1-1 on the road. La Salle is 1-0 in one-possession games.

North Carolina scores 86.1 points, 12.0 more per game than the 74.1 La Salle allows. La Salle averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 fewer made shots on average than the 9.2 per game North Carolina gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Davis is shooting 24.3% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Tar Heels, while averaging 18.1 points and 4.2 assists.

McKeithan is shooting 41.3% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Explorers, while averaging 18.8 points and 3.1 assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

