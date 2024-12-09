North Carolina Central visits West Virginia following Small’s 26-point showing

North Carolina Central Eagles (4-7) at West Virginia Mountaineers (6-2, 1-0 Big 12) Morgantown, West Virginia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST…

North Carolina Central Eagles (4-7) at West Virginia Mountaineers (6-2, 1-0 Big 12)

Morgantown, West Virginia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: West Virginia hosts North Carolina Central after Javon Small scored 26 points in West Virginia’s 73-60 victory against the Georgetown Hoyas.

The Mountaineers have gone 4-0 at home. West Virginia ranks ninth in the Big 12 with 24.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Amani Hansberry averaging 4.6.

The Eagles are 1-4 on the road. North Carolina Central scores 79.5 points while outscoring opponents by 6.9 points per game.

West Virginia averages 77.8 points, 5.2 more per game than the 72.6 North Carolina Central allows. North Carolina Central averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than West Virginia gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Small is scoring 19.9 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Mountaineers.

Timmy Adedire is averaging 5.3 points for the Eagles.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

