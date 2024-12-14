North Carolina Central visits Cooper and No. 19 Tennessee

North Carolina Central Eagles (0-11) at Tennessee Volunteers (7-0) Knoxville, Tennessee; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 19 Tennessee…

North Carolina Central Eagles (0-11) at Tennessee Volunteers (7-0)

Knoxville, Tennessee; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 19 Tennessee hosts North Carolina Central after Talaysia Cooper scored 23 points in Tennessee’s 78-68 victory against the Iowa Hawkeyes.

The Volunteers are 6-0 on their home court. Tennessee leads college basketball with 18.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Ruby Whitehorn averaging 3.4.

The Eagles are 0-8 in road games. North Carolina Central averages 23.2 turnovers per game and is 0-1 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Tennessee is shooting 43.0% from the field this season, 4.2 percentage points lower than the 47.2% North Carolina Central allows to opponents. North Carolina Central averages 3.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 4.6 per game Tennessee gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cooper is scoring 20.1 points per game and averaging 6.1 rebounds for the Volunteers.

Aysia Hinton averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 5.5 points while shooting 41.0% from beyond the arc.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.