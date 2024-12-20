North Carolina Central plays Winthrop, aims to stop road losing streak

North Carolina Central Eagles (0-12) at Winthrop Eagles (6-5) Rock Hill, South Carolina; Friday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: North…

North Carolina Central Eagles (0-12) at Winthrop Eagles (6-5)

Rock Hill, South Carolina; Friday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Carolina Central will try to break its nine-game road skid when the North Carolina Central Eagles play Winthrop.

The Winthrop Eagles have gone 4-0 at home. Winthrop is second in the Big South with 23.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Amourie Porter averaging 4.0.

The North Carolina Central Eagles are 0-9 on the road. North Carolina Central allows 93.3 points to opponents and has been outscored by 44.1 points per game.

Winthrop scores 64.3 points per game, 29.0 fewer points than the 93.3 North Carolina Central gives up. North Carolina Central’s 31.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.4 percentage points lower than Winthrop has given up to its opponents (37.6%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Porter is averaging 12.7 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Winthrop Eagles.

Aysia Hinton is shooting 43.9% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the North Carolina Central Eagles, while averaging 5.5 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Winthrop Eagles: 6-4, averaging 66.8 points, 35.3 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 9.4 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.5 points per game.

North Carolina Central Eagles: 0-10, averaging 50.5 points, 31.5 rebounds, 6.6 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 31.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 93.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.