North Carolina Central hosts Maclin and Radford

Radford Highlanders (7-2) at North Carolina Central Eagles (3-6)

Durham, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Radford takes on North Carolina Central after Brandon Maclin scored 22 points in Radford’s 79-70 victory over the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash.

The Eagles have gone 2-1 in home games. North Carolina Central averages 15.7 assists per game to lead the MEAC, paced by Dionte Johnson with 4.5.

The Highlanders are 2-2 on the road. Radford ranks fourth in the Big South allowing 70.2 points while holding opponents to 41.2% shooting.

North Carolina Central averages 81.0 points, 10.8 more per game than the 70.2 Radford allows. Radford averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.1 more made shots on average than the 5.0 per game North Carolina Central gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Po’Boigh King is scoring 16.6 points per game and averaging 1.9 rebounds for the Eagles.

Jarvis Moss is scoring 16.6 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Highlanders.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.