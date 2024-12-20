North Carolina Central hosts Longwood after Porter’s 25-point game

Longwood Lancers (10-3) at North Carolina Central Eagles (6-8) Durham, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lancers…

Longwood Lancers (10-3) at North Carolina Central Eagles (6-8)

Durham, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lancers -3; over/under is 145

BOTTOM LINE: North Carolina Central hosts Longwood after Keishon Porter scored 25 points in North Carolina Central’s 112-67 victory against the Mid-Atlantic Christian Mustangs.

The Eagles have gone 3-2 in home games. North Carolina Central is 3-4 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Lancers have gone 2-0 away from home. Longwood is 1-0 in one-possession games.

North Carolina Central averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game, 1.1 more made shots than the 6.5 per game Longwood gives up. Longwood averages 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 more makes per game than North Carolina Central gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Po’Boigh King is averaging 15.4 points for the Eagles.

Colby Garland is averaging 10.5 points and four assists for the Lancers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 6-4, averaging 83.3 points, 31.5 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 11.2 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points per game.

Lancers: 7-3, averaging 78.4 points, 33.0 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points.

