North Carolina Central earns 112-67 win over Mid-Atlantic Christian

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Keishon Porter scored 25 points as North Carolina Central beat Mid-Atlantic Christian 112-67 on Tuesday night.

Porter had 10 rebounds and three steals for the Eagles (6-8). Aquan Smart scored 14 points, going 6 of 9 (2 for 3 from 3-point range). Kelechi Okworogwo had 13 points and finished 6 of 6 from the floor.

The Mustangs were led in scoring by Tyus Williams, who finished with 16 points. Mid-Atlantic Christian also got 15 points from Keith Shakes. Terrence Williams finished with 10 points.

