North Carolina Central Eagles face the Presbyterian Blue Hose on 10-game losing streak

Presbyterian Blue Hose (0-8) at North Carolina Central Eagles (0-10)

Durham, North Carolina; Wednesday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Carolina Central will try to break its 10-game losing streak when the Eagles take on Presbyterian.

The Eagles have gone 0-2 at home. North Carolina Central allows 91.3 points to opponents and has been outscored by 44.5 points per game.

The Blue Hose are 0-5 in road games. Presbyterian has a 0-4 record against teams over .500.

North Carolina Central scores 46.8 points per game, 24.6 fewer points than the 71.4 Presbyterian gives up. Presbyterian averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.7 fewer made shots on average than the 7.2 per game North Carolina Central gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Morgan Callahan is scoring 10.9 points per game and averaging 6.5 rebounds for the Eagles.

Shelby Fiddler averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Hose, scoring 4.6 points while shooting 24.4% from beyond the arc.

