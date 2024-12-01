North Alabama visits UAPB after Tucker’s 26-point game

North Alabama Lions (3-3) at Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (2-5) Pine Bluff, Arkansas; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UAPB…

North Alabama Lions (3-3) at Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (2-5)

Pine Bluff, Arkansas; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UAPB hosts North Alabama after Janiyah Tucker scored 26 points in UAPB’s 82-58 loss to the SMU Mustangs.

The Golden Lions have gone 2-0 in home games. UAPB has a 1-4 record against teams above .500.

The Lions are 1-3 in road games. North Alabama has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

UAPB’s average of 3.7 made 3-pointers per game is 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 5.5 per game North Alabama allows. North Alabama averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 more makes per game than UAPB allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tucker is scoring 13.0 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Golden Lions.

Charity Gallegos is averaging 11.3 points, 3.3 assists and 1.5 steals for the Lions.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

