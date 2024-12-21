North Alabama visits Merkviladze and Loyola Marymount

North Alabama Lions (8-4) at Loyola Marymount Lions (7-4) Los Angeles; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Marymount hosts…

North Alabama Lions (8-4) at Loyola Marymount Lions (7-4)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Marymount hosts North Alabama after Alex Merkviladze scored 24 points in Loyola Marymount’s 89-73 win over the Southern Jaguars.

The Loyola Marymount Lions are 5-2 on their home court. Loyola Marymount is 3-2 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The North Alabama Lions are 2-3 in road games. North Alabama ranks eighth in the ASUN with 12.5 assists per game led by Jacari Lane averaging 3.8.

Loyola Marymount scores 71.9 points per game, 0.7 more points than the 71.2 North Alabama allows. North Alabama has shot at a 46.1% clip from the field this season, 4.3 percentage points greater than the 41.8% shooting opponents of Loyola Marymount have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Will Johnston is shooting 35.0% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Loyola Marymount Lions, while averaging 14 points and 3.6 assists.

Lane is scoring 15.9 points per game with 3.0 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the North Alabama Lions.

LAST 10 GAMES: Loyola Marymount Lions: 6-4, averaging 69.2 points, 33.4 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points per game.

North Alabama Lions: 6-4, averaging 78.0 points, 31.7 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 8.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.