North Alabama visits Denver following Jones’ 27-point outing

North Alabama Lions (4-5) at Denver Pioneers (6-6)

Denver; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Denver faces North Alabama after Jojo Jones scored 27 points in Denver’s 64-58 win against the Western Colorado Mountaineers.

The Pioneers are 6-2 in home games.

The Lions have gone 2-3 away from home. North Alabama is fourth in the ASUN with 10.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Jazzy Klinge averaging 2.5.

Denver averages 63.1 points per game, 4.3 fewer points than the 67.4 North Alabama gives up. North Alabama scores 6.0 more points per game (66.7) than Denver allows (60.7).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jones is shooting 44.8% and averaging 20.3 points for the Pioneers.

Charity Gallegos is scoring 11.4 points per game and averaging 2.6 rebounds for the Lions.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

