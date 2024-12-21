North Alabama visits Denver after Jones’ 27-point game

North Alabama Lions (4-5) at Denver Pioneers (6-6) Denver; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Denver hosts North Alabama after…

North Alabama Lions (4-5) at Denver Pioneers (6-6)

Denver; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Denver hosts North Alabama after Jojo Jones scored 27 points in Denver’s 64-58 win against the Western Colorado Mountaineers.

The Pioneers are 6-2 in home games. Denver is eighth in the Summit scoring 63.1 points while shooting 38.3% from the field.

The Lions are 2-3 on the road. North Alabama is fourth in the ASUN with 10.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Jazzy Klinge averaging 2.5.

Denver is shooting 38.3% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points lower than the 39.4% North Alabama allows to opponents. North Alabama averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 more made shots on average than the 4.6 per game Denver gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Emma Smith is shooting 28.9% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Pioneers, while averaging 11.6 points, 6.8 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 2.2 steals.

Charity Gallegos is averaging 11.4 points and 3.9 assists for the Lions.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

