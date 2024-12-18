North Alabama hosts Charleston Southern after Kelly’s 25-point outing

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (3-9) at North Alabama Lions (7-4) Florence, Alabama; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Charleston Southern takes…

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (3-9) at North Alabama Lions (7-4)

Florence, Alabama; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston Southern takes on North Alabama after Taje’ Kelly scored 25 points in Charleston Southern’s 82-63 loss to the South Carolina State Bulldogs.

The Lions have gone 4-1 in home games. North Alabama ranks fourth in the ASUN in team defense, allowing 71.4 points while holding opponents to 44.9% shooting.

The Buccaneers are 1-6 on the road. Charleston Southern has a 1-6 record against teams over .500.

North Alabama averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game, 1.8 more made shots than the 6.6 per game Charleston Southern allows. Charleston Southern averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 fewer makes per game than North Alabama allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jacari Lane is scoring 15.7 points per game with 2.9 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Lions.

RJ Johnson is shooting 44.6% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Buccaneers, while averaging 13.2 points and 4.6 assists.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 6-4, averaging 78.8 points, 33.6 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 9.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points per game.

Buccaneers: 3-7, averaging 73.5 points, 34.7 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 4.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

