Norfolk State visits Auburn after Gaston’s 35-point game

Norfolk State Spartans (11-4) at Auburn Tigers (9-3) Auburn, Alabama; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Auburn hosts Norfolk State…

Norfolk State Spartans (11-4) at Auburn Tigers (9-3)

Auburn, Alabama; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Auburn hosts Norfolk State after Deyona Gaston scored 35 points in Auburn’s 83-40 victory over the Alabama State Hornets.

The Tigers are 5-0 on their home court. Auburn is third in the SEC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 52.8 points while holding opponents to 36.5% shooting.

The Spartans have gone 4-2 away from home. Norfolk State is fourth in the MEAC with 30.5 rebounds per game led by Kierra Wheeler averaging 9.1.

Auburn averages 74.6 points, 14.5 more per game than the 60.1 Norfolk State gives up. Norfolk State has shot at a 40.1% clip from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points higher than the 36.5% shooting opponents of Auburn have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gaston is scoring 22.1 points per game and averaging 8.7 rebounds for the Tigers.

Diamond Johnson is shooting 31.0% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, while averaging 18.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 2.8 steals.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 7-3, averaging 70.2 points, 32.4 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 9.3 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.6 points per game.

Spartans: 7-3, averaging 66.0 points, 28.7 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 10.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.