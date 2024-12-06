Norfolk State takes on Saint Louis

Saint Louis Billikens (3-6) vs. Norfolk State Spartans (7-3) Washington; Saturday, 11:30 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Norfolk State plays Saint…

Saint Louis Billikens (3-6) vs. Norfolk State Spartans (7-3)

Washington; Saturday, 11:30 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Norfolk State plays Saint Louis at St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena in Washington, District of Columbia.

The Spartans are 7-3 in non-conference play. Norfolk State is 1-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Billikens have a 3-6 record in non-conference play. Saint Louis has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

Norfolk State averages 63.0 points per game, 24.6 fewer points than the 87.6 Saint Louis gives up. Saint Louis scores 12.9 more points per game (70.2) than Norfolk State gives up to opponents (57.3).

TOP PERFORMERS: Diamond Johnson is shooting 40.2% and averaging 18.1 points for the Spartans.

Peyton Kennedy is scoring 14.6 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Billikens.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.