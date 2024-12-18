Norfolk State Spartans play the Alabama State Hornets

Alabama State Hornets (4-6) vs. Norfolk State Spartans (6-6) Uncasville, Connecticut; Thursday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Norfolk State takes…

Alabama State Hornets (4-6) vs. Norfolk State Spartans (6-6)

Uncasville, Connecticut; Thursday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Norfolk State takes on Alabama State at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.

The Spartans are 6-6 in non-conference play. Norfolk State is eighth in the MEAC with 6.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Tyrel Bladen averaging 1.4.

The Hornets are 4-6 in non-conference play. Alabama State ranks fourth in the SWAC with 8.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Micah Octave averaging 2.0.

Norfolk State scores 75.8 points per game, 6.4 fewer points than the 82.2 Alabama State allows. Alabama State averages 10.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 9.3 per game Norfolk State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sin’Cere McMahon is shooting 31.3% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, while averaging 6.3 points.

Amarr Knox is scoring 15.8 points per game and averaging 1.5 rebounds for the Hornets.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

