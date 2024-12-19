Norfolk State knocks off Alabama State 71-54

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Brian Moore Jr. had 15 points in Norfolk State’s 71-54 victory against Alabama State on Thursday…

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Brian Moore Jr. had 15 points in Norfolk State’s 71-54 victory against Alabama State on Thursday night.

Moore also contributed seven rebounds and three steals for the Spartans (7-6). Jalen Myers scored 11 points and added eight rebounds. Christian Ings shot 1 of 4 from the field and 8 for 9 from the line to finish with 11 points.

Antonio Madlock finished with 17 points for the Hornets (4-7). Alabama State also got 13 points and three steals from CJ Hines.

