Norfolk State hosts Drexel after Baker’s 20-point performance

Drexel Dragons (3-5) at Norfolk State Spartans (10-3)

Norfolk, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Drexel visits Norfolk State after Amaris Baker scored 20 points in Drexel’s 101-51 loss to the Florida State Seminoles.

The Spartans have gone 4-0 in home games. Norfolk State is sixth in the MEAC with 20.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Kierra Wheeler averaging 5.9.

The Dragons are 0-3 on the road. Drexel is 2-3 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Norfolk State is shooting 40.8% from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points lower than the 43.1% Drexel allows to opponents. Drexel averages 57.0 points per game, 1.1 fewer than the 58.1 Norfolk State gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Diamond Johnson is averaging 18.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 3.1 steals for the Spartans.

Baker is shooting 39.8% and averaging 17.6 points for the Dragons.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.