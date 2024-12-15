Norfolk State faces N.C. A&T after Wheeler’s 22-point game

Norfolk State Spartans (9-3) at North Carolina A&T Aggies (2-5) Greensboro, North Carolina; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Norfolk…

Norfolk State Spartans (9-3) at North Carolina A&T Aggies (2-5)

Greensboro, North Carolina; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Norfolk State plays N.C. A&T after Kierra Wheeler scored 22 points in Norfolk State’s 90-57 victory against the Shaw Bears.

The Aggies are 2-1 in home games. N.C. A&T is eighth in the CAA with 11.4 assists per game led by Jordyn Dorsey averaging 3.3.

The Spartans are 3-1 on the road. Norfolk State is 3-1 in games decided by at least 10 points.

N.C. A&T averages 55.7 points per game, 2.3 fewer points than the 58.0 Norfolk State gives up. Norfolk State averages 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 more made shots on average than the 3.9 per game N.C. A&T gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dorsey is scoring 17.6 points per game with 5.1 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Aggies.

Diamond Johnson is averaging 18.8 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 3.1 steals for the Spartans.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

