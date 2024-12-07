Noel scores 26 points as Wright State takes down Detroit Mercy 80-72

DETROIT (AP) — Brandon Noel’s 26 points helped Wright State defeat Detroit Mercy 80-72 on Saturday. Noel had seven rebounds…

DETROIT (AP) — Brandon Noel’s 26 points helped Wright State defeat Detroit Mercy 80-72 on Saturday.

Noel had seven rebounds for the Raiders (6-5, 1-1 Horizon League). Jack Doumbia scored 21 points while shooting 8 of 16 from the field and 5 for 6 from the line and added 13 rebounds and three blocks. Alex Huibregste shot 5 of 10 from the field, including 2 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 5 from the line to finish with 17 points, while adding six assists.

The Titans (5-6, 1-1) were led in scoring by Orlando Lovejoy, who finished with 14 points, seven rebounds, four assists and two steals. Detroit Mercy also got 12 points from Nate Johnson. Grant Gondrezick II also recorded 11 points and two steals.

Wright State’s next game is Wednesday against Marshall at home. Detroit Mercy visits Davidson on Saturday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

