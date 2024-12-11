Noel puts up 21 as Wright State knocks off Marshall 88-79

FAIRBORN, Ohio (AP) — Brandon Noel’s 21 points helped Wright State defeat Marshall 88-79 on Wednesday night. Noel also added…

FAIRBORN, Ohio (AP) — Brandon Noel’s 21 points helped Wright State defeat Marshall 88-79 on Wednesday night.

Noel also added 10 rebounds for the Raiders (7-5, 1-1 Horizon League). Jack Doumbia added 20 points while going 8 of 10 and 4 of 7 from the free-throw line while he also had eight rebounds and three blocks. Alex Huibregste shot 3 of 8 from the field, including 3 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 12 points.

The Thundering Herd (5-5) were led by Mikal Dawson, who posted 20 points and two steals. Dezayne Mingo added 17 points and four assists for Marshall. Obinna Anochili-Killen finished with 11 points and six rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

