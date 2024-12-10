Noel leads Wright State against Marshall after 26-point game

Marshall Thundering Herd (5-4) at Wright State Raiders (6-5, 1-1 Horizon League) Fairborn, Ohio; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Marshall Thundering Herd (5-4) at Wright State Raiders (6-5, 1-1 Horizon League)

Fairborn, Ohio; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wright State takes on Marshall after Brandon Noel scored 26 points in Wright State’s 80-72 victory against the Detroit Mercy Titans.

The Raiders are 3-0 in home games. Wright State is fourth in the Horizon League with 23.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Noel averaging 6.0.

The Thundering Herd have gone 0-3 away from home. Marshall is ninth in the Sun Belt scoring 30.9 points per game in the paint led by Nate Martin averaging 9.5.

Wright State averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game, 3.8 more made shots than the 4.7 per game Marshall gives up. Marshall scores 5.5 more points per game (76.4) than Wright State allows (70.9).

TOP PERFORMERS: Noel is shooting 55.7% and averaging 20.1 points for the Raiders.

Mikal Dawson averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Thundering Herd, scoring 9.9 points while shooting 30.3% from beyond the arc.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.