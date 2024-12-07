No. 9 TCU Horned Frogs and the No. 3 South Carolina Gamecocks square off in Fort Worth, Texas

South Carolina Gamecocks (8-1) vs. TCU Horned Frogs (9-0) Fort Worth, Texas; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 9…

South Carolina Gamecocks (8-1) vs. TCU Horned Frogs (9-0)

Fort Worth, Texas; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 9 TCU takes on No. 3 South Carolina in Fort Worth, Texas.

The Horned Frogs are 9-0 in non-conference play. TCU is second in college basketball allowing 49.1 points per game while holding opponents to 32.2% shooting.

The Gamecocks have an 8-1 record in non-conference play. South Carolina is fifth in college basketball with 16.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Chloe Kitts averaging 3.6.

TCU makes 48.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 11.7 percentage points higher than South Carolina has allowed to its opponents (36.7%). South Carolina averages 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 more made shots on average than the 4.3 per game TCU gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hailey Van Lith is scoring 19.4 points per game and averaging 5.4 rebounds for the Horned Frogs.

Kitts is shooting 53.5% and averaging 12.1 points for the Gamecocks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

