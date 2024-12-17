No. 9 Marquette hosts Butler after Brooks’ 23-point game

Butler Bulldogs (7-4) at Marquette Golden Eagles (9-2) Milwaukee; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Butler visits No. 9 Marquette…

Butler Bulldogs (7-4) at Marquette Golden Eagles (9-2)

Milwaukee; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Butler visits No. 9 Marquette after Pierre Brooks scored 23 points in Butler’s 83-74 loss to the Wisconsin Badgers.

The Golden Eagles are 7-0 in home games. Marquette is 9-1 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 9.4 turnovers per game.

The Bulldogs are 0-1 in road games. Butler is 0-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 11.7 turnovers per game.

Marquette makes 47.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.8 percentage points higher than Butler has allowed to its opponents (39.2%). Butler averages 6.5 more points per game (73.3) than Marquette allows to opponents (66.8).

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kam Jones is scoring 20.1 points per game and averaging 4.7 rebounds for the Golden Eagles.

Jahmyl Telfort is averaging 16.2 points for the Bulldogs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 8-2, averaging 79.5 points, 29.9 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 10.4 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points per game.

Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 73.4 points, 33.4 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 3.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.