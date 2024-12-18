No. 9 Marquette hosts Brooks and Butler

Butler Bulldogs (7-4) at Marquette Golden Eagles (9-2) Milwaukee; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Eagles -13.5; over/under…

Butler Bulldogs (7-4) at Marquette Golden Eagles (9-2)

Milwaukee; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Eagles -13.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: Butler plays No. 9 Marquette after Pierre Brooks scored 23 points in Butler’s 83-74 loss to the Wisconsin Badgers.

The Golden Eagles are 7-0 in home games. Marquette scores 81.5 points and has outscored opponents by 14.7 points per game.

The Bulldogs are 0-1 on the road. Butler is ninth in the Big East scoring 73.3 points per game and is shooting 44.6%.

Marquette averages 81.5 points, 13.9 more per game than the 67.6 Butler allows. Butler averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 more made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Marquette gives up.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Joplin is averaging 14.2 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Golden Eagles.

Jahmyl Telfort is averaging 16.2 points for the Bulldogs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 8-2, averaging 79.5 points, 29.9 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 10.4 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points per game.

Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 73.4 points, 33.4 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 3.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.