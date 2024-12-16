No. 9 Florida Gators and the North Carolina Tar Heels play in Charlotte, North Carolina

North Carolina Tar Heels (6-4, 1-0 ACC) vs. Florida Gators (10-0) Charlotte, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

North Carolina Tar Heels (6-4, 1-0 ACC) vs. Florida Gators (10-0)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 9 Florida takes on North Carolina in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The Gators have a 10-0 record against non-conference oppponents. Florida ranks seventh in the SEC with 38.4 points per game in the paint led by Alex Condon averaging 6.2.

The Tar Heels have a 5-4 record in non-conference games. North Carolina averages 86.8 points while outscoring opponents by 8.1 points per game.

Florida makes 47.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.3 percentage points higher than North Carolina has allowed to its opponents (42.0%). North Carolina averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 more made shots on average than the 6.2 per game Florida allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Walter Clayton Jr. averages 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Gators, scoring 19.1 points while shooting 37.9% from beyond the arc.

RJ Davis is averaging 17.6 points and 4.3 assists for the Tar Heels.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

