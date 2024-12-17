No. 9 Duke hosts Wofford following Fournier’s 27-point game

Wofford Terriers (6-2) at Duke Blue Devils (9-2, 1-0 ACC) Durham, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No.…

Wofford Terriers (6-2) at Duke Blue Devils (9-2, 1-0 ACC)

Durham, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 9 Duke hosts Wofford after Toby Fournier scored 27 points in Duke’s 81-59 victory over the Virginia Tech Hokies.

The Blue Devils have gone 5-0 at home. Duke is second in the ACC with 18.5 assists per game led by Taina Mair averaging 4.2.

The Terriers are 1-2 in road games. Wofford is second in the SoCon with 24.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Evangelia Paulk averaging 4.1.

Duke’s average of 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.1 more made shots on average than the 6.3 per game Wofford gives up. Wofford has shot at a 42.3% rate from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points less than the 42.4% shooting opponents of Duke have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ashlon Jackson is shooting 45.5% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Devils, while averaging 13.2 points.

Helen Matthews is shooting 26.9% from beyond the arc with 1.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Terriers, while averaging 9.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

