No. 8 Notre Dame hosts Eastern Michigan after Hidalgo’s 29-point outing

Eastern Michigan Eagles (1-5) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (8-2, 1-0 ACC)

South Bend, Indiana; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 8 Notre Dame hosts Eastern Michigan after Hannah Hidalgo scored 29 points in Notre Dame’s 79-68 victory over the UConn Huskies.

The Fighting Irish are 4-0 on their home court. Notre Dame is third in college basketball with 30.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Liatu King averaging 7.4.

The Eagles are 0-2 in road games. Eastern Michigan is sixth in the MAC with 13.3 assists per game led by Mackenzie Amalia averaging 6.5.

Notre Dame averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game, 1.8 more made shots than the 5.8 per game Eastern Michigan allows. Eastern Michigan has shot at a 37.1% clip from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 36.6% shooting opponents of Notre Dame have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hidalgo is shooting 46.2% and averaging 25.0 points for the Fighting Irish.

Sisi Eleko is averaging 23.2 points and 11.5 rebounds for the Eagles.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

