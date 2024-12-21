No. 8 Kansas hosts Lilly and Brown

Brown Bears (7-3) at Kansas Jayhawks (8-2) Lawrence, Kansas; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Brown visits No. 8 Kansas…

Brown Bears (7-3) at Kansas Jayhawks (8-2)

Lawrence, Kansas; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Brown visits No. 8 Kansas after Kino Lilly Jr. scored 23 points in Brown’s 84-80 overtime victory over the Rhode Island Rams.

The Jayhawks have gone 6-0 in home games. Kansas ranks ninth in college basketball with 19.0 assists per game. Dajuan Harris leads the Jayhawks averaging 5.9.

The Bears are 3-1 in road games. Brown is sixth in the Ivy League scoring 74.8 points per game and is shooting 46.7%.

Kansas averages 78.4 points, 10.4 more per game than the 68.0 Brown allows. Brown has shot at a 46.7% rate from the field this season, 6.6 percentage points higher than the 40.1% shooting opponents of Kansas have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter Dickinson is shooting 56.0% and averaging 15.6 points for the Jayhawks.

Lilly is averaging 20.2 points and 3.9 assists for the Bears.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

