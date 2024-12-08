No. 8 Duke takes home win streak into matchup with Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech Hokies (7-2) at Duke Blue Devils (8-2) Durham, North Carolina; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 8…

Virginia Tech Hokies (7-2) at Duke Blue Devils (8-2)

Durham, North Carolina; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 8 Duke hosts Virginia Tech looking to extend its four-game home winning streak.

The Blue Devils have gone 4-0 at home. Duke averages 18.5 assists per game to lead the ACC, paced by Taina Mair with 4.1.

The Hokies are 1-0 on the road. Virginia Tech averages 79.3 points and has outscored opponents by 15.2 points per game.

Duke makes 48.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.9 percentage points higher than Virginia Tech has allowed to its opponents (42.1%). Virginia Tech scores 13.5 more points per game (79.3) than Duke allows to opponents (65.8).

The Blue Devils and Hokies match up Sunday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ashlon Jackson is scoring 14.2 points per game and averaging 2.3 rebounds for the Blue Devils.

Rose Micheaux is scoring 13.8 points per game and averaging 8.9 rebounds for the Hokies.

