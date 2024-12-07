No. 8 Duke plays Virginia Tech, seeks 5th straight home win

Virginia Tech Hokies (7-2) at Duke Blue Devils (8-2) Durham, North Carolina; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 8…

Virginia Tech Hokies (7-2) at Duke Blue Devils (8-2)

Durham, North Carolina; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 8 Duke will try to keep its four-game home win streak alive when the Blue Devils play Virginia Tech.

The Blue Devils have gone 4-0 at home. Duke averages 81.9 points while outscoring opponents by 16.1 points per game.

The Hokies have gone 1-0 away from home. Virginia Tech ranks seventh in the ACC shooting 35.2% from 3-point range.

Duke averages 81.9 points, 17.8 more per game than the 64.1 Virginia Tech allows. Virginia Tech has shot at a 48.5% clip from the field this season, 6.2 percentage points above the 42.3% shooting opponents of Duke have averaged.

The Blue Devils and Hokies match up Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ashlon Jackson is shooting 48.1% and averaging 14.2 points for the Blue Devils.

Rose Micheaux is scoring 13.8 points per game and averaging 8.9 rebounds for the Hokies.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

