No. 7 UConn hosts Efosa-Aguebor and Providence

Providence Friars (7-7, 0-1 Big East) at UConn Huskies (10-2, 1-0 Big East) Hartford, Connecticut; Sunday, 1:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Providence Friars (7-7, 0-1 Big East) at UConn Huskies (10-2, 1-0 Big East)

Hartford, Connecticut; Sunday, 1:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Providence visits No. 7 UConn after Grace Efosa-Aguebor scored 20 points in Providence’s 51-40 loss to the Seton Hall Pirates.

The Huskies are 5-1 in home games. UConn leads the Big East averaging 37.0 points in the paint. Sarah Strong leads the Huskies with 8.7.

The Friars are 0-1 in Big East play. Providence ranks fifth in the Big East with 22.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Olivia Olsen averaging 5.0.

UConn makes 50.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 13.0 percentage points higher than Providence has allowed to its opponents (37.9%). Providence averages 4.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 6.8 per game UConn gives up.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paige Bueckers is scoring 20.8 points per game with 4.5 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Huskies.

Efosa-Aguebor is shooting 50.8% and averaging 16.0 points for the Friars.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 8-2, averaging 78.9 points, 33.3 rebounds, 21.0 assists, 9.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.8 points per game.

Friars: 5-5, averaging 57.2 points, 29.0 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.