No. 7 Tennessee hosts Freeman and Syracuse

Syracuse Orange (4-2) at Tennessee Volunteers (7-0)

Knoxville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Syracuse takes on No. 7 Tennessee after Donnie Freeman scored 23 points in Syracuse’s 82-72 victory against the Cornell Big Red.

The Volunteers are 4-0 on their home court. Tennessee is the top team in the SEC in team defense, giving up 54.7 points while holding opponents to 33.6% shooting.

The Orange play their first true road game after going 4-2 to begin the season. Syracuse is the ACC leader with 39.3 rebounds per game led by Freeman averaging 9.2.

Tennessee’s average of 9.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.5 more made shots on average than the 8.5 per game Syracuse allows. Syracuse averages 26.3 more points per game (81.0) than Tennessee allows to opponents (54.7).

TOP PERFORMERS: Chaz Lanier is scoring 17.7 points per game and averaging 2.4 rebounds for the Volunteers.

JJ Starling is scoring 19.8 points per game and averaging 4.5 rebounds for the Orange.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

