No. 7 Gonzaga faces No. 4 Kentucky

Kentucky Wildcats (7-1) vs. Gonzaga Bulldogs (7-1)

Seattle; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -6.5; over/under is 166.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 4 Kentucky and No. 7 Gonzaga square off in Seattle, Washington.

The Bulldogs are 7-1 in non-conference play. Gonzaga is 6-1 against opponents with a winning record.

The Wildcats have a 7-1 record against non-conference oppponents. Kentucky ranks eighth in college basketball with 19.9 assists per game led by Lamont Butler averaging 3.9.

Gonzaga makes 49.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 11.7 percentage points higher than Kentucky has allowed to its opponents (37.6%). Kentucky averages 10.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.8 more made shots on average than the 5.8 per game Gonzaga gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nolan Hickman is shooting 46.2% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 11.5 points.

Otega Oweh is averaging 16 points and 1.5 steals for the Wildcats.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

