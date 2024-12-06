No. 7 Gonzaga Bulldogs square off against the No. 4 Kentucky Wildcats

Kentucky Wildcats (7-1) vs. Gonzaga Bulldogs (7-1) Seattle; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 4 Kentucky and No. 7…

Kentucky Wildcats (7-1) vs. Gonzaga Bulldogs (7-1)

Seattle; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 4 Kentucky and No. 7 Gonzaga square off in Seattle, Washington.

The Bulldogs have a 7-1 record against non-conference oppponents. Gonzaga leads the WCC with 27.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Graham Ike averaging 4.3.

The Wildcats have a 7-1 record in non-conference play. Kentucky is the SEC leader with 30.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Amari Williams averaging 7.8.

Gonzaga averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game, 1.4 more made shots than the 6.6 per game Kentucky gives up. Kentucky has shot at a 50.1% rate from the field this season, 9.9 percentage points greater than the 40.2% shooting opponents of Gonzaga have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ike is scoring 13.8 points per game and averaging 6.5 rebounds for the Bulldogs.

Otega Oweh is averaging 16 points and 1.5 steals for the Wildcats.

