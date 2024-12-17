No. 7 Florida Gators and the North Carolina Tar Heels play in Charlotte, North Carolina

North Carolina Tar Heels (6-4, 1-0 ACC) vs. Florida Gators (10-0) Charlotte, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

North Carolina Tar Heels (6-4, 1-0 ACC) vs. Florida Gators (10-0)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gators -3.5; over/under is 166.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 7 Florida takes on North Carolina at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The Gators are 10-0 in non-conference play. Florida leads the SEC with 18.7 fast break points.

The Tar Heels are 5-4 in non-conference play. North Carolina is fifth in the ACC with 14.6 assists per game led by Elliot Cadeau averaging 5.6.

Florida makes 47.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.3 percentage points higher than North Carolina has allowed to its opponents (42.0%). North Carolina scores 21.7 more points per game (86.8) than Florida gives up (65.1).

TOP PERFORMERS: Walter Clayton Jr. is scoring 19.1 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the Gators.

RJ Davis is averaging 17.6 points and 4.3 assists for the Tar Heels.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.