No. 6 USC visits Oregon following Watkins’ 40-point game

USC Trojans (7-1) at Oregon Ducks (7-2)

Eugene, Oregon; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 USC faces Oregon after JuJu Watkins scored 40 points in USC’s 94-52 victory over the Cal Baptist Lancers.

The Ducks have gone 7-0 in home games. Oregon scores 73.8 points and has outscored opponents by 10.4 points per game.

The Trojans play their first true road game after going 7-1 to start the season. USC scores 88.3 points while outscoring opponents by 34.3 points per game.

Oregon’s average of 5.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.4 more made shots on average than the 5.3 per game USC gives up. USC averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 more made shots on average than the 5.2 per game Oregon gives up.

The Ducks and Trojans face off Saturday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Peyton Scott is scoring 11.3 points per game and averaging 2.3 rebounds for the Ducks.

Watkins is averaging 25.5 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 2.8 steals and 2.4 blocks for the Trojans.

