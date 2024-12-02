No. 6 USC hosts Cal Baptist following Watkins’ 34-point outing

Cal Baptist Lancers (0-8) at USC Trojans (6-1) Los Angeles; Tuesday, 9:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 USC faces…

Cal Baptist Lancers (0-8) at USC Trojans (6-1)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 USC faces Cal Baptist after JuJu Watkins scored 34 points in USC’s 104-65 win over the Saint Louis Billikens.

The Trojans have gone 3-1 in home games. USC is second in the Big Ten with 14.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Kiki Iriafen averaging 5.1.

The Lancers are 0-4 on the road.

USC’s average of 6.7 made 3-pointers per game is 2.9 fewer made shots on average than the 9.6 per game Cal Baptist allows. Cal Baptist has shot at a 37.7% rate from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points higher than the 35.1% shooting opponents of USC have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Watkins is scoring 23.4 points per game with 6.3 rebounds and 4.0 assists for the Trojans.

Grace Schmidt is averaging 13.9 points and 7.8 rebounds for the Lancers.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

