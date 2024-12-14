No. 6 Marquette faces Dayton following Jones’ 32-point game

Marquette Golden Eagles (9-1) at Dayton Flyers (8-2) Dayton, Ohio; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flyers -1; over/under…

Marquette Golden Eagles (9-1) at Dayton Flyers (8-2)

Dayton, Ohio; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flyers -1; over/under is 151

BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 Marquette plays Dayton after Kam Jones scored 32 points in Marquette’s 88-74 victory against the Wisconsin Badgers.

The Flyers are 7-0 on their home court. Dayton scores 80.7 points and has outscored opponents by 12.8 points per game.

The Golden Eagles are 1-1 in road games. Marquette has a 7-1 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Dayton scores 80.7 points, 14.3 more per game than the 66.4 Marquette allows. Marquette has shot at a 47.5% rate from the field this season, 4.9 percentage points greater than the 42.6% shooting opponents of Dayton have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Enoch Cheeks is scoring 16.0 points per game and averaging 7.6 rebounds for the Flyers.

Jones is averaging 20.3 points, 6.5 assists and 1.7 steals for the Golden Eagles.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

