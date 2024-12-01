No. 5 Texas tops No. 12 West Virginia 78-73 to win Gulf Coast Showcase championship

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Aaliyah Moore scored 20 points to lift fifth-ranked Texas to a 78-73 victory over No.…

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Aaliyah Moore scored 20 points to lift fifth-ranked Texas to a 78-73 victory over No. 12 West Virginia in the Gulf Coast Showcase championship on Sunday.

Madison Booker added 19 points, Kyla Oldacre 13 and Justice Carlton 10 for the Longhorns.

J.J. Quinerly scored 29 points, Jordan Harrison 20 and Sydney Shaw 10 for West Virginia (8-1).

Texas (7-0) had numerous 11-point leads, but a 10-1 Mountaineers run drew them within 48-46 after a Kyah Watson layup.

West Virginia made its run when Moore picked up her fourth foul with 4:51 left in the third quarter.

The Longhorns pushed the lead back up to 72-62 with 1:36 left, but a 3-pointer by Shaw cut it to 74-73 with 43 seconds left.

That’s all the Mountaineers would score.

Takeaways

Texas: Booker cored four of her team’s last six points to seal the win.

West Virginia: The Mountaineers look ready to take the next step or two after taking Texas to the wire. All of West Virginia’s wins are by double digits.

Key moment

Carlton stole the ball with 7 seconds left and clinched the victory with two free throws with 1.6 seconds left.

Key stat

Texas had an 18-5 edge in offensive rebounds.

Up next

Texas will at Notre Dame on Thursday.

West Virginia will play East Tennessee State on Saturday.

