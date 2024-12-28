No. 5 Texas plays UT Rio Grande Valley, seeks 6th straight win

UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (6-6, 1-1 Southland) at Texas Longhorns (12-1) Austin, Texas; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (6-6, 1-1 Southland) at Texas Longhorns (12-1)

Austin, Texas; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 Texas comes into a matchup with UT Rio Grande Valley as winners of five games in a row.

The Longhorns have gone 6-0 at home. Texas is 10-1 against opponents with a winning record.

The Vaqueros are 1-3 in road games. UT Rio Grande Valley is sixth in the Southland scoring 66.3 points per game and is shooting 40.0%.

Texas’ average of 3.8 made 3-pointers per game is 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 4.9 per game UT Rio Grande Valley allows. UT Rio Grande Valley scores 10.1 more points per game (66.3) than Texas allows to opponents (56.2).

TOP PERFORMERS: Madison Booker is scoring 16.5 points per game with 6.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Longhorns.

Kade Hackerott is averaging 14.1 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Vaqueros.

LAST 10 GAMES: Longhorns: 9-1, averaging 88.4 points, 38.6 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 11.3 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.4 points per game.

Vaqueros: 5-5, averaging 65.6 points, 35.3 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.9 points.

