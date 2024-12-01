No. 5 Texas faces No. 12 West Virginia

West Virginia Mountaineers (8-0) vs. Texas Longhorns (6-0) Estero, Florida; Sunday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 Texas squares…

West Virginia Mountaineers (8-0) vs. Texas Longhorns (6-0)

Estero, Florida; Sunday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 Texas squares off against No. 12 West Virginia at Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida.

The Longhorns are 6-0 in non-conference play. Texas is third in college basketball averaging 95.3 points and is shooting 52.6% from the field.

The Mountaineers are 8-0 in non-conference play. West Virginia is 8-0 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Texas averages 95.3 points, 48.5 more per game than the 46.8 West Virginia allows. West Virginia has shot at a 48.7% clip from the field this season, 10.0 percentage points above the 38.7% shooting opponents of Texas have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Madison Booker is scoring 15.4 points per game with 5.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Longhorns.

JJ Quinerly is scoring 17.3 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Mountaineers.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

