No. 5 Marquette visits No. 6 Iowa State after Momcilovic’s 24-point showing

Marquette Golden Eagles (8-0) at Iowa State Cyclones (5-1, 1-0 Big 12) Ames, Iowa; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Marquette Golden Eagles (8-0) at Iowa State Cyclones (5-1, 1-0 Big 12)

Ames, Iowa; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cyclones -5.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 Iowa State hosts No. 5 Marquette after Milan Momcilovic scored 24 points in Iowa State’s 99-71 win over the Colorado Buffaloes.

The Cyclones have gone 3-0 in home games. Iowa State leads the Big 12 with 17.5 fast break points.

The Golden Eagles are 1-0 on the road. Marquette is 7-0 against opponents with a winning record.

Iowa State’s average of 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.3 more made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Marquette gives up. Marquette has shot at a 48.5% clip from the field this season, 6.4 percentage points greater than the 42.1% shooting opponents of Iowa State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keshon Gilbert is scoring 16.5 points per game and averaging 2.5 rebounds for the Cyclones.

Kam Jones is averaging 19.6 points, 6.3 assists and 1.5 steals for the Golden Eagles.

